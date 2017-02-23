Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Stay-at-home parents work so hard all day long, and they're often underappreciated.

And for stay-at-home dads, dealing with stereotypes can be a frustrating experience. Luckily, taking care of the house and kids comes with some perks!

Adam Ballard and his four-month-old son Miles were recently home alone while Mom and big sister Zoey were out, so Ballard decided it was time to dance. Check out the adorableness below!

Miles can even moonwalk! Baby's got moves!

Ballard told USA Today: “That particular day, Miles was being super fussy, and I was pretty sleep deprived. We have two kids. I took the phone out and thought maybe I can do a dancing video, because we had done some with his sister when she was younger. It was meant to be a practice run.”

After he shared his dance session with Miles, he decided to go digging through his old videos to find the ones he made with Zoey. He posted this to Facebook, and it's just as delightful.

Read More: A Group Of Dads Got Together With Their Babies To Do Something That’s Beyond Cute

Miles may be an internet sensation now, but Dad doesn't let his little girl feel left out. He still makes time to dance with her, too!

(via LittleThings)

These kids will definitely treasure these videos when they're older. Be sure to share them with the fun-loving parents you know!