Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

What Was Captured On This Cop's Dash Cam Is Almost Too Cute For Words

AUGUST 29, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Police dash cams were made to capture any possible evidence during traffic stops and car chases, but this cop's camera recorded something much sweeter.

Sergeant Kim Lenz of the Austin Police Department in Minnesota was on patrol last week when she noticed an elderly woman dancing in the parking lot outside of her apartment building. That's when she decided to stop her car and join in.

According to her granddaughter, 92-year-old Millie Seiver absolutely loves dancing and takes the opportunity to do so whenever she can.

According to her granddaughter, 92-year-old Millie Seiver absolutely loves dancing and takes the opportunity to do so whenever she can.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

But it became into a very special moment for her when Lenz turned up the stereo in her patrol car, walked over to Seiver...

But it became into a very special moment for her when Lenz turned up the stereo in her patrol car, walked over to Seiver...

Screenshot / Daily Mail

...and made her day by dancing with her!

...and made her day by dancing with her!

Screenshot / Daily Mail

Watch the cute moment Lenz' dash cam captured of the two getting their groove on together. You go, girls!

(via Daily Mail)

This is so sweet. The world really needs more dash cam footage like this.

Trending Now

She Missed Out On A Lifetime With Her Son. Now She's Confronting The Man To Blame

Trending Now

These Dehydrated Pups Were Found In A Hot Van, But These Heroes Saved Them

Load another article