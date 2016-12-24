Bull riding has been around for many years, originating as bull fighting and evolving into a rodeo sport in the 1800s.

But while it remains a popular tradition in many different countries, nobody can deny that it's incredibly risky -- in fact, it's considered the most dangerous organized sport in the world. Riders are 10 times more likely to be seriously injured than football players, and 16 even died in the U.S. and Canada between 1989 and 2009. Animal welfare advocates also say that implements such as cattle prods and spurs are very painful to the bulls, not to mention that they can easily hurt themselves during the ride. It's no wonder why many believe it shouldn't continue.

Whether you are for or against the sport, one thing's for sure -- this woman's bull riding experience was absolutely brutal. It quickly became apparent that something was wrong when her body went limp as the bull kept bucking.



She had to have broken a few bones and the bull was noticeably injured at the end.

