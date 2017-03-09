Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

18 Kids That Prove It's Dangerous Business Raising Tiny Humans

MARCH 9, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

There's a lot people don't know about raising children until they're in the thick of it. As these 18 kids prove, parenting can be a dangerous business!

To put it lightly, kids can be real monsters. And I'm not just talking about epic temper tantrums or random crying. They're also capable of some seriously dangerous behavior, often with hilarious results. Just remember, it's all fun and games until you're the dad getting kicked in the privates or the mom taking a foot to the face!

1. From day one, it can seem like kids just want to watch the world burn.

Read More: This Arcade Player Is Straight-Up Nuts -- I Looked At The Wrong Guy The Whole Time!

2. Of course, there's always the usual projectile vomiting...

Giphy

Trending Now

When She Brought A Parakeet Home, She Wasn't Expecting This Adorable Outcome

Trending Now

17 Tourists Who Were Super Surprised By Feisty Animals

This Woman Killed Her Friends And Hid Their Bodies In Trunks And Luggage

You Know It's International Women's Day, But Do You Know How It All Started?

This Nurse Is Being Hailed A Hero After Saving A Pregnant Woman On His Way To Work

This Selfless Woman Did Everything To Save Animals -- She Even Lost Her Own Life

This Soldier And His Dog Were Inseparable, But They Just Had A Heartbreaking Goodbye

Guy Starts Emptying A Bag In The Forest -- Wait 'Til You See What Comes Out Of It!

When This Puppy Hears The Phone Ring, He Has The Funniest Reaction

Even If You Don't Like 'The Bachelor,' You'll Laugh So Hard At This Mom's Spoof

We All Love April The Giraffe, But This Woman? She's On Another Level

This Heartbreaking Decision Is A Huge Blow To Animal Rights Activists In South Korea

Does Your Teen Use Dating Apps Like Tinder? They Could Be At Serious Risk

It Looks Like He's Just Rubbing A Tissue On His Shirt, But This Hack Is Amazing!

Maternal Deaths Are Dropping Worldwide...Except In The U.S. In Fact, They Just Rose

This Sick Individual Brutally Stabbed His Young Neighbor And Recorded Everything
Submit Content

Load another article