Daredevil's Last Jump: Footage Captures Stuntman's Deadly Fall From Skyscraper

There's a long history of daredevils entertaining us with their antics.

Tragically, many of them died while performing their stunts. In this day and age, I think we're a little more reluctant to feed into activities that could result in someone's horrific death. That doesn't mean that the practice has totally died off, however. One man in China recently lost his life while free climbing a tall building, and it was all caught on video.

Wu Yongning became famous in China by free-climbing and doing other dangerous stunts without nets or safety equipment.

He posted his death-defying feats to Chinese social network Weibo, where people became enamored by his recklessness and bravery.

Unfortunately, his latest stunt may have gone terribly wrong. After his girlfriend confirmed his death, new, disturbing video claims to show the moment he fell from a tall building in Beijing.







Here's the dramatic footage of the final moments of Wu Yongning.

This just goes to show that we should be careful about the kind of behavior we encourage online, especially when it's so dangerous. RIP.