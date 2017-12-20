Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Daredevil's Last Jump: Footage Captures Stuntman's Deadly Fall From Skyscraper

DECEMBER 20, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
OMG
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

There's a long history of daredevils entertaining us with their antics.

Tragically, many of them died while performing their stunts. In this day and age, I think we're a little more reluctant to feed into activities that could result in someone's horrific death. That doesn't mean that the practice has totally died off, however. One man in China recently lost his life while free climbing a tall building, and it was all caught on video.

Wu Yongning became famous in China by free-climbing and doing other dangerous stunts without nets or safety equipment.

video-player-present

Youtube / Ultimate challenge No.1

He posted his death-defying feats to Chinese social network Weibo, where people became enamored by his recklessness and bravery.

video-player-present

Youtube / Ultimate challenge No.1

Unfortunately, his latest stunt may have gone terribly wrong. After his girlfriend confirmed his death, new, disturbing video claims to show the moment he fell from a tall building in Beijing.

Unfortunately, his latest stunt may have gone terribly wrong. After his girlfriend confirmed his death, new, disturbing video claims to show the moment he fell from a tall building in Beijing.

Here's the dramatic footage of the final moments of Wu Yongning.

video-player-present

Youtube / The Star Online

This just goes to show that we should be careful about the kind of behavior we encourage online, especially when it's so dangerous. RIP.

Trending Now

'I Need You To Sit Down For This.' Dog Mom Reveals Cancer Test Results To Excited Golden Retriever

Trending Now

A Toddler Could Have Easily Died After He Was Left Unrestrained In This SUV

Load another article