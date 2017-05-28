Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

These 50 Dating Fails Will Make You Feel Pretty Good About Your Love Life

MAY 28, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
ENTERTAINMENT
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Whether you’ve found the love of your life or you're still on the hunt for prince charming, chances are you’ve kissed a few frogs along the way.

Navigating the world of dating is anything but a perfect science and you’re bound to have a bad date or two. Between the nervous sweating and forced small talk, no date is perfect, but only a few can truly be considered the worst dates ever. As you sit there swiping left or right on Tinder, it’s important to remember that you’re not alone, and that no matter how awful your dating life may seem in this moment, you’ve got to be doing better than these 50 Twitter users.

1. Keeping it in the family, I see.

Keeping it in the family, I see.

Twitter / timdrake

2. Well at least someone found love.

Well at least someone found love.

Twitter / lindachilders1

3. This is some next level awkwardness!

This is some next level awkwardness!

Twitter / vkincius

4. Dating 101: You NEVER waste food.

Dating 101: You NEVER waste food.

Twitter / StaticGorilla

5. Who doesn't love a guy who's obsessed with good hygiene?

Who doesn't love a guy who's obsessed with good hygiene?

Twitter / janematenaer

6. You were selected by the Chosen One.

You were selected by the Chosen One.

Twitter / Ballistic_Angel

7. Something tells me the waiter did this on purpose.

Something tells me the waiter did this on purpose.

Twitter / JayCoffinGC

8. In hindsight, at least he didn't send his wife to voicemail.

In hindsight, at least he didn't send his wife to voicemail.

Twitter / short_greek

9. Apparently driving for Uber makes you a business professional.

Apparently driving for Uber makes you a business professional.

Twitter / Catcidental

10. This is why you always ask for pictures before meeting up for a blind date.

This is why you always ask for pictures before meeting up for a blind date.

Twitter / ErikMcmanus1992

11. Hey big spender!

Hey big spender!

Twitter / meganhughes93

12. So much for whispering sweet nothings in your ear.

So much for whispering sweet nothings in your ear.

Twitter / erinmckenzee

13. On their second date they accidentally ran into all his exes.

On their second date they accidentally ran into all his exes.

Twitter / lschauf5

14. He's already replacing his ex before she's even had a chance to move out.

He's already replacing his ex before she's even had a chance to move out.

Twitter / langcomedy

15. This woman wasn't willing to horse around with her date.

This woman wasn't willing to horse around with her date.

Twitter / OliviaSneary

16. I'm willing to bet he paid in all singles, too!

I'm willing to bet he paid in all singles, too!

Twitter / ZedandBreakfast

17. This takes cyber stalking to new lows.

This takes cyber stalking to new lows.

Twitter / rachelshamdiego

18. If you have to take a Twitter poll to gage how the date's going, chance are you won't be getting a second one.

If you have to take a Twitter poll to gage how the date's going, chance are you won't be getting a second one.

Twitter / cmsfalls

19. Nothing like a jab at your appearance! Head to the next page if you want to keep cringing.

Nothing like a jab at your appearance! Head to the next page if you want to keep cringing.

Twitter / AnnaCHHC

1 of 3

Trending Now

This Little Bear Cub Helping A Woman Garden Is Basically The Definition Of Adorable

Trending Now

What They Just Did With An Egg Shows Why You Shouldn't Leave Your Dog In A Hot Car

Really Want To Ruin Someone's Day? Share This Kickboxing Video With Them. Ouch.

Dad Tells Kids The Dog Is Twerking To Avoid An Awkward Convo...Then One Joins In

This Is The Odd Process People Use To Add Everyday Sounds To Your Favorite Movies

Move Over, Lady. This Funny Pup Wants His 15 Minutes Of Fame On Live TV.

When He Needed To Catch A Stray Balloon, This Dad Did Something Truly Nuts

These 50 Dating Fails Will Make You Feel Pretty Good About Your Love Life

She Wore A Long-Sleeved Shirt To School. Then An Officer Put His Hand On A Gun.

You Thought Your School's Cheerleaders Were Good? Wait Until You See These

Doctors And Nurses Are Supposed To Help Children. What They Did Will Make You Sick.

When This Woman Noticed A Thief Taking Her Car, She Did Something Unbelievable

These Parents Put Their Baby On A Fad Diet. Weeks Later, He Wad Dead.

Husband And Wife Expecting Baby Take Incredible Maternity Photo While He's Deployed

She Was Getting Clean When Her Baby Found Medication And The Unthinkable Happened

These Are The Creepy Instruments Behind The Horror Movie Sounds That Give You Chills

Load another article