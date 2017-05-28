Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Whether you’ve found the love of your life or you're still on the hunt for prince charming, chances are you’ve kissed a few frogs along the way.

Navigating the world of dating is anything but a perfect science and you’re bound to have a bad date or two. Between the nervous sweating and forced small talk, no date is perfect, but only a few can truly be considered the worst dates ever. As you sit there swiping left or right on Tinder, it’s important to remember that you’re not alone, and that no matter how awful your dating life may seem in this moment, you’ve got to be doing better than these 50 Twitter users.

1. Keeping it in the family, I see.







2. Well at least someone found love.







3. This is some next level awkwardness!







4. Dating 101: You NEVER waste food.







5. Who doesn't love a guy who's obsessed with good hygiene?







6. You were selected by the Chosen One.







7. Something tells me the waiter did this on purpose.







8. In hindsight, at least he didn't send his wife to voicemail.







9. Apparently driving for Uber makes you a business professional.







10. This is why you always ask for pictures before meeting up for a blind date.







11. Hey big spender!







12. So much for whispering sweet nothings in your ear.







13. On their second date they accidentally ran into all his exes.







14. He's already replacing his ex before she's even had a chance to move out.







15. This woman wasn't willing to horse around with her date.







16. I'm willing to bet he paid in all singles, too!







17. This takes cyber stalking to new lows.







18. If you have to take a Twitter poll to gage how the date's going, chance are you won't be getting a second one.







19. Nothing like a jab at your appearance! Head to the next page if you want to keep cringing.