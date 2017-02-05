Ad Blocker Detected

Husband Arranges The Perfect Valentine's Surprise For Wife, And It'll Have You In Tears

FEBRUARY 5, 2017  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Some people really have a knack for pulling off romantic surprises and Dave is one of those folks.

Unfortunately, ladies, he's happily taken.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Dave has been feeling a lot of pressure to show his wife Kristy just how much he loves her. Why all the anxiety to make it perfect? Well, he's been known to pull of some crazy romantic gestures in the past.

The couple's love story has been anything but all sunshine and happiness...there were dark times. But just watch as Dave walks us through their past, present, and future. Oh, and you should grab some tissues!

Kristy is one lucky woman.

These two are the ultimate in relationship goals. This is what true soulmates look like. Share this with others to spread the love!

