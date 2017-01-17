Ad Blocker Detected

Daycare Strapped Her Son Into His Highchair For More Than Two Hours

JANUARY 17, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
On January 10, Brittany King went to pick up her four-year-old son, MJ, from daycare at Omaha's Busy Bees Childcare Center Inc. When she arrived, she was shocked to find him strapped to a chair with wet pants.

When King asked why her son was strapped to a chair, a staff member said that's how she found him when she came in for her shift at 5 p.m. At that point, over an hour had passed. King took her son and left, but she was convinced that he'd been trapped in the chair for even longer than the daycare was letting on.

King immediately contacted a lawyer who reviewed surveillance footage from the daycare. In total, her son was strapped into a highchair for two hours and 22 minutes.

The footage showed MJ and another child, who was strapped down for 50 minutes, attempting to walk and crawl while attached to their chairs. Even worse, a teacher had bumped into MJ's chair. Unable to break his fall, he hit his head on a table.

