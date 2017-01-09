Woman Walks Into Daycare And Tries To Kidnap Little Boy -- What She Says Is Chilling

Is your child safe at daycare? In Columbus, Ohio, parents were shocked to learn that an unidentified woman walked into Brightside Academy and attempted to kidnap a four-year-old boy.

Although the incident took place on November 11, police are no closer to finding out the identity of the woman or how she knew the security code to get into the building. On January 4, ABC reporters visited the school to talk to parents, many of whom had not been notified of the kidnapping attempt. Staff refused to comment.

Security footage captured a blurry image of the woman just before she walked into the daycare. When a staff member stopped her from kidnapping a four-year-old, she reportedly said, "See how easy it is to take a kid?"

Read More: She Put Sunscreen On Her Baby But He Ended Up In The Hospital Because Of It

When ABC reporters visited the daycare, they were surprised to learn that many parents had not been notified of the incident.