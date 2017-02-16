They Took Their Kid To Daycare. When They Picked Her Up, She Told Them This -- OMG

As parents went to drop off their children for daycare at Jose Guzman's home recently, authorities directed them to the police station. A five-year-old girl had reported a sexual assault, and Guzman was sitting in jail.
The horrific event came to light after the girl's mother picked her up from daycare at Guzman / Villarial Family Child Care in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She told her mother that she'd been sexually assaulted by Guzman, and authorities were immediately sent to search his home. There, they found enough evidence to place him in custody and set a $1 million bail.
Guzman was arrested for lewd acts with a minor under 14, continuous sexual abuse of a child, and sexual penetration by a foreign or unknown object. At this time, it's unknown how many more children he may have abused.
The daycare, which Guzman and his wife had been operating out of their home since 2012, is still under investigation. Deputy Jacob Bailey said that a special team "came in and assisted with the interviews with the children that were currently attending that day care."
Read More: He Fostered Nearly 140 Foster Children And Yet No One Caught On To His Abuse