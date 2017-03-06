Their Baby Died During A Routine Procedure -- But Was It All Part Of A Scam?

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

We pay co-pays and other expenses expecting our doctors to help us and our children.

And while we like to think that our health professionals are doing what’s best for us, some doctors and medical staff could be making up unwarranted medical needs as a way to scam Medicaid and insurance companies for everything they're worth. A family in Texas is now suing their dentist after they lost their young daughter to a medical mishap during a procedure they now believe was part of a scam.

Elizandro Torres and Betty Squier were told their 14-month-old daughter Daisy required necessary dental work to perform root canals and deal with tooth decay.







Read More: Mother Shares Heartbreaking Story About How Her Son Passed Away

During the procedure, Daisy was administered anesthesia. Everything was going according to plan until the little one’s heart stopped beating.







Daisy was later pronounced dead, and the official medical examiner's report attributed the cause of death to anesthesia complications.







After Daisy’s story began circulating around the town, other families began coming forward to reveal that the Austin Children’s Dentistry had performed unnecessary work on their children, leading Torres and Squier to believe that their daughter was killed as a result of an elaborate Medicaid scam.







They are now suing the dentistry practice, the dentist, the anesthesiologist, and Texas Anesthesiology Association.







According to the family’s lawyer Sean Breen, “A big component of people that use Medicaid happens to be people who are low income and sometimes not as formally educated as others, and they make for very good targets because they are trusting.”







While the Texas State Board is still investigating the incident, neither the dentist nor the anesthesiologist have been reprimanded for the death.

video-player-present

(via Mommy Page)

Read More: A Sick Friend Came To Visit And It Ended Up Sending Her Twins To The Hospital

How well do you REALLY know your medical professionals? Share this story to show support for Daisy’s parents as they struggle to get justice for their baby’s untimely death.