Design Fails Can Be Hilarious, But These 16 Prove That They Can Also Be Deadly

NOVEMBER 15, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Design fails are funny, plain and simple.

Many of us are left scratching our heads, asking "what were they thinking" as we see new and unusual products hit the market. But store shelves aren't the only place to find flawed designs. Even doing something as simple as walking down the street, you're bound to find a building or some other architectural blunder that will leave you feeling hopeless for humanity.

While most design fails can serve as a great source of laughter, every now and then, a product design comes around that could be more harmful than funny. Here are 16 flawed designs that could prove to be deadly if you’re not careful.

1. You might want to look twice before picking up a two liter at your local grocery store.

Reddit / ohgodthellamas

2. "Mommy, my breakfast cereal tastes funny."

Reddit / pauklzorz

3. There's no better feeling than coming home after a hard day at work and popping open a nice, refreshing can of radiator coolant.

Reddit / Kalibrering

4. Monkey see, monkey better not try to do unless they have a death wish.

Reddit / Letsgetsmitfaced

5. Brail doesn't serve its purpose if it's painted on. Duh!

Reddit / JadedMurse

6. Hopefully there's no reason to evacuate the building, otherwise these guys are screwed.

Reddit / oioiado

7. Plot twist: You thought you were trying to pump up the jams, but instead you sent your car into reverse.

Reddit

8. Who else wants a tall glass of "let's go to the emergency room"?

Reddit / kprml

9. Most people probably stopped reading after the words "milkshake" and "whipped cream." I know I did.

Reddit / Kebabiukass

10. Nothing like a nice head-on collision to start your morning.

Reddit / mikey49rw23

11. If your kid comes home from the park complaining of a headache, this is why.

Reddit / emoposer

12. "And today class, we're going to learn how water and electricity mix."

Reddit / Kolbreez1

13. Plates are for eating, not poisoning.

Reddit / carbonat38

14. Talk about false advertising. Maybe it's not deadly, but it could leave you with some nice stomach pain.

Reddit / Kalibrering

15. I'm willing to bet there isn't a giant foam pit below this dangerous slide.

Reddit / j1ggy

16. It's like these guys didn't even try to make their products stand out.

Reddit / dcormier

Yikes. Always be sure to double check what you're buying. Designers are out here to get us!

