He Was Filming At Niagara Falls When He Captured Something Horrific

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Thousands of people flock to the U.S. and Canada each year to take in the sights at one of the largest tourist attractions on the East Coast: Niagara Falls.

But while most people come to escape their normal lives for a day full of selfies, souvenirs, and lots and lots of water, others have a much darker reason for visiting the falls.

Each year, 20-25 people make the decision to take their lives at the falls. While some people survive the 202-foot drop to the bottom, this man did not. With hundreds of tourists armed with their cameras filming the entire incident, a man can be seen jumping over the protective railing, plummeting to his death.



I can't even imagine traveling to the falls for a day of fun and relaxation, and instead, recording a man ending his life. Beware the video you're about to see is incredibly graphic and is not for everyone.

video-player-present

(via Niagara Falls Reporter)

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts or has attempted to commit suicide, please consider calling the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK. One phone call might just save a life.