Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

She Devoted Her Life To Animals. Then, 48 Hours After Catching 'The Flu,' She Died

JANUARY 8, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
SCIENCE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

There was nothing that 36-year-old Katie Button loved more in the world than cats.

Serving as a strong advocate for feline welfare, Button made it her mission to help as many cats as possible. Along with her husband Sebastian, she traveled abroad with many animal organizations to help release feral cats and protect them from danger. She also worked at Cats Protection Bridgend Adoption Center.

After a long day at work, Button began suffering from flu-like symptoms. No one thought her condition was very serious, and no one knew that the young woman would never return to the work she loved.

Button arrived home from work on December 14 felling quite ill. She thought she might be coming down with the flu, so she decided to lie down and get a good night’s rest.

Button arrived home from work on December 14 felling quite ill. She thought she might be coming down with the flu, so she decided to lie down and get a good night&rsquo;s rest.

Facebook / Katie Button

She and her husband called NHS Direct, a health information service, to see if she might have something dangerous.

She and her husband called NHS Direct, a health information service, to see if she might have something dangerous.

Facebook / Katie Button

They were advised to reach out again if her condition worsened. And with that, Button went back to bed.

They were advised to reach out again if her condition worsened. And with that, Button went back to bed.

Facebook / Katie Button

Soon, she took a turn for the worse, and her husband called for medical assistance.

Soon, she took a turn for the worse, and her husband called for medical assistance.

Facebook / Katie Button

While he waited for an ambulance to arrive, he noticed that Button had stopped breathing. He spent more than 20 minutes trying to resuscitate her, but he couldn't bring her back.

While he waited for an ambulance to arrive, he noticed that Button had stopped breathing. He spent more than 20 minutes trying to resuscitate her, but he couldn't bring her back.

Facebook / Katie Button

Doctors now believe that she was not suffering from the flu, but rather a severe case of meningitis.

Doctors now believe that she was not suffering from the flu, but rather a severe case of meningitis.

Facebook / Katie Button

Read More: Doctors Didn’t Think She Would Make It After Contracting A Rare Form Of Meningitis

To honor Button’s love of cats, her family is asking for donations to be made to the Greek Cat Welfare Society Rhodes.

To honor Button&rsquo;s love of cats, her family is asking for donations to be made to the <a href="http://www.gcwsrhodes.org/" target="_blank">Greek Cat Welfare Society Rhodes</a>.

Facebook / Katie Button

(via Mirror)

Be sure to share Katie Button's sad story with your loved ones. You might just help save a life.

Trending Now

She Met A Man Online And Days Later Was Dead. Her Real-Life Story Is Gut-Wrenching

Trending Now

She Accidentally Gave Her Ring To A Homeless Man, Then She Asked For It Back

After Leaving Their Side For Just A Minute, This Mother Made A Horrific Discovery

If You're In A Bad Mood, This Cute Pug Video Is What You Need To See

Have You Ever Wondered How Animals Really See The World? It's SO Cool

If You Have Green Or Blue Eyes, We've Got Some Bad News -- They're Actually Brown

Load another article