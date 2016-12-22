Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

With the many stresses of our adult lives, we need to get out and blow off some steam every now and again.

And if you're a parent of one or more babies, it can be incredibly difficult to find time for yourself. Most parents hire a babysitter or ask a close family member to watch their children for a few hours to help them out, but not everyone is able to make such arrangements.



When this mother went out for a night of drinking, she left one of her young children home alone...and came home to quite the horrifying scene.

A 26-year-old South African mother of three-month-old twins is facing charges of child neglect after she left her daughter home alone during a night of binge-drinking.

While the woman was out, her newborn baby girl was eaten alive by rats. Her twin brother was not harmed, as he was with his mother during her night out. The daughter was found covered in bite marks, with her eyes, fingers, and tongue all missing.

Both twins were released from the hospital a week prior to the incident for an unknown reason.

Neighbors reported that the woman had a history of leaving the twins alone together, but this was allegedly first time she left only one twin home alone. According to the woman’s landlady, the neighborhood is known for having a large amount of rats.

The woman's son is now in the custody of his father. After the man took his son in, he noted that it appeared as though the boy had not eaten for a few days.

Police confirmed that the woman was arrested, charged with child negligence, and will be on trial next year.

(via Daily Mail)

That poor baby girl would still be alive today if it weren't for her mother's carelessness. Make sure to share this horrifying story with the parents you know.