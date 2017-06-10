Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Not even a Jesus tattoo was enough to save this tattooed swimmer from suffering a horrible death.

If you've ever gotten a tattoo, you know that one of the most important rules is to keep the ink clean and covered during the first few days following your appointment. And that makes sense, since it is an open wound after all. Failure to follow through with the guidelines can make the area more susceptible to bacterial infections.

Obviously, that means swimming, especially in dirty water, is a bad idea. Unfortunately, failure to comply with this rule left one freshly inked man dead.

Just five days after getting a new cross tattoo, a Texas man decided to go swimming in the Gulf of Mexico.







Three days after his swim, he was admitted to a Dallas hospital with severe pain in both his legs and his arms. He had chills, a fever, and the area around the tattoo was obviously infected.







Within just a few hours, the man began experiencing darkening skin, bruising, and large amounts of fluid building up inside his legs. He was in the early stages of septic shock.







He also tested positive for vibrio vulnificus.







After a few months in the hospital, the man’s condition quickly worsened. He eventually died.







(via CNN)

Let his deadly tattoo story be a testament of the importance of proper care. Share this story to remind those thinking about getting new body art to be careful about their decisions.