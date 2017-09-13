He Thinks He Has A Ghost In His House. Does This Video Prove Him Right?

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

There are so many creepy stories about ghosts and the paranormal online that sometimes even skeptics can be swayed.

Adam Ellis has been living in an apartment in New York City and reporting on the strange happenings there for several weeks now. He believes his apartment is being haunted by "David," a dead child. He's posted all of the evidence so far on Twitter, and thousands have been captivated by his ghost story.

Whether it's real or not is still up for debate, but his latest videos do seem to show something strange happening in his apartment. Do Ellis's kitties have some insight into what's going on?

He says this behavior is totally unusual for his cat, who is seen swatting at something in the air and jumping after being startled. Yikes!

Do you believe there's a ghost in his house? Let us know in the comments.