He Dreamt Of A Boy In A Rocking Chair. Then Things Started Moving In His Apartment.

SEPTEMBER 15, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
If you told strangers on the internet that your home was haunted, chances are they probably wouldn't believe you. Many of this man's followers, however, are convinced he's being plagued by a ghost.

For the past month or so, Adam Ellis has been sharing all the creepy and unexplained things that have happened in his New York City apartment. After dreaming of a dead child named David, he says he's been plagued by the boy's ghost ever since. It's easy to discount his story as a hoax, but if you scroll through his Twitter feed, there's plenty of photo and video evidence that suggests otherwise.

Here's how Ellis says it all began:

"He had a huge misshapen head that was dented on one side. I did my best to draw it," Ellis said.

Ellis has tried researching deaths in his city that could be tied to David, but he hasn't found anything. Nothing happened for weeks -- until he moved into the apartment one floor above, that is. First, it started with his cats gathering at the door and meowing in the middle of the night.

Then he began hearing strange noises. When he set up a nanny cam in his living room, he recorded objects moving on their own, including the green rocking chair that'd previously been in his bedroom.

Around that time, he bought a Polaroid camera and started snapping photos around his home. That's when he noticed the blackness that would only appear in the Polaroid photos.

His nanny cam also recorded his cat swatting at something invisible.

He says his friends have been urging him to move out, but he's not sure that the strange presence won't follow.

He opted to sage his apartment instead, but says it definitely didn't work. After doing so, he claims to have dreamed of David dragging him through a warehouse. When he woke up, he found a bruise on his arm.

After that, he started receiving calls from an unknown caller. He answered once and heard static sounds similar to what he'd heard before. He also heard breathing, then a small voice whispered, "hello."

Ellis is still experiencing all kinds of paranormal activity and he documents it regularly on his Twitter page. Would you stay in the apartment if you were him?

