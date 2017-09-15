He Dreamt Of A Boy In A Rocking Chair. Then Things Started Moving In His Apartment.

If you told strangers on the internet that your home was haunted, chances are they probably wouldn't believe you. Many of this man's followers, however, are convinced he's being plagued by a ghost.

For the past month or so, Adam Ellis has been sharing all the creepy and unexplained things that have happened in his New York City apartment. After dreaming of a dead child named David, he says he's been plagued by the boy's ghost ever since. It's easy to discount his story as a hoax, but if you scroll through his Twitter feed, there's plenty of photo and video evidence that suggests otherwise.

Here's how Ellis says it all began:

So, my apartment is currently being haunted by the ghost of a dead child and he's trying to kill me. (thread) — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

He started appearing in dreams, but I think he's crossed over into the real world now. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

The first time I saw him, I was experiencing sleep paralysis and saw a child sitting in the green rocking chair at the foot of my bed. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

"He had a huge misshapen head that was dented on one side. I did my best to draw it," Ellis said.







For a while he just stared at me, but then he got out of the chair and started shambling toward the bed. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Right before he reached my bed, I woke up screaming. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I had another dream a few nights later, where I was in a library and a girl came up to me and said, "You've seen Dear David, haven't you?" — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Then, David came back in another dream. Same situation—I was in bed, and he was sitting in the rocking chair near the window, staring at me. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

In the dream, I say, "Dear David, how did you die?" He mumbles, "An accident in a store." — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I say, "Dear David, what happened in the store?" He groans, "A shelf was pushed on my head." — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Ellis has tried researching deaths in his city that could be tied to David, but he hasn't found anything. Nothing happened for weeks -- until he moved into the apartment one floor above, that is. First, it started with his cats gathering at the door and meowing in the middle of the night.







Then he began hearing strange noises. When he set up a nanny cam in his living room, he recorded objects moving on their own, including the green rocking chair that'd previously been in his bedroom.

video-player-present

Around that time, he bought a Polaroid camera and started snapping photos around his home. That's when he noticed the blackness that would only appear in the Polaroid photos.







His nanny cam also recorded his cat swatting at something invisible.

video-player-present

Here's the final video the camera recorded that night. pic.twitter.com/wZjZr9hgWA — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

He says his friends have been urging him to move out, but he's not sure that the strange presence won't follow.

video-player-present

But then, after a few moments, Maxwell freaks out and jumps over something invisible. pic.twitter.com/DIl1O34vPY — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

He opted to sage his apartment instead, but says it definitely didn't work. After doing so, he claims to have dreamed of David dragging him through a warehouse. When he woke up, he found a bruise on his arm.







After that, he started receiving calls from an unknown caller. He answered once and heard static sounds similar to what he'd heard before. He also heard breathing, then a small voice whispered, "hello."







(via Twitter)

Ellis is still experiencing all kinds of paranormal activity and he documents it regularly on his Twitter page. Would you stay in the apartment if you were him?