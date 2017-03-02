Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Elderly Woman Is Removed From Her Caretaker's Home. Then She Dies Of Bed Bug Bites

MARCH 2, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

When you were a kid, your parents might've tucked you into bed and uttered the common phrase, “sleep tight and don’t let the bed bugs bite.”

This age-old line is usually nothing more than an alternative way to tell someone to have a good night’s sleep, but for one elderly woman in Hanover, Pennsylvania, it became a horrifying reality that led to her death.

96-year-old Mary Stoner was living with her personal caregiver Deborah Butler until her family started to see a severe decline in the aging woman’s health and had her removed from Butler's home.

96-year-old Mary Stoner was living with her personal caregiver Deborah Butler until her family started to see a severe decline in the aging woman&rsquo;s health and had her removed from Butler's home.

Google Maps

Just two days later, Stone was taken to the hospital with severe sores and an infection believed to have been caused by bed bugs.

Just two days later, Stone was taken to the hospital with severe sores and an infection believed to have been caused by bed bugs.

Flickr / British Pest Control Association

Sadly, Stoner soon died. An autopsy revealed that her cause of death was complications of sepsis following bed bug bites.

Sadly, Stoner soon died. An autopsy revealed that her cause of death was complications of sepsis following bed bug bites.

Flickr / British Pest Control Association

Manheim Township police later searched Butler’s home, where they discovered a large infestation of bed bugs in the bedding. The critters were also crawling freely up the walls.

Butler was already aware of the infestation, but she didn't mention it to doctors when Stoner began experiencing a serious itch, which they mistakenly attributed to anxiety. She says she couldn't afford an exterminator to get rid of the bugs.

The former caregiver claims that she didn't realize that anything was wrong with Stoner, but police believe that the elderly woman's decline in health would've been easily noticeable. Stoner needed immediate medical attention but Butler did nothing.

The former caregiver claims that she didn't realize that anything was wrong with Stoner, but police believe that the elderly woman's decline in health would've been easily noticeable. Stoner needed immediate medical attention but Butler did nothing.

Flickr / StarMaster

Read More: This Bus Ride Turned Into A Trip From Hell Because Of A Bed Bug Infestation

Butler, who had cared for various women in her home after her licensed care facility closed, is now facing a first-degree felony charge of neglect of care as well as a misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter charge.

Butler, who had cared for various women in her home after her licensed care facility closed, is now facing a first-degree felony charge of neglect of care as well as a misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter charge.

Flickr / AJC1

(via Daily Mail and FOX43)

Anyone else have that feeling of tiny bugs crawling all over, or is it just me? Be sure to share this story if it'll have you sleeping a little less soundly tonight.

Trending Now

It Looks Like He's Just Rubbing A Tissue On His Shirt, But This Hack Is Amazing!

Trending Now

This Surprise At A Gender-Reveal Party Honored New Life As Well As Life Lost

17 Tourists Who Were Super Surprised By Feisty Animals
Submit Content

Load another article