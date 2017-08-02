She Realized Something Important About Photos Online And Decided To Tell Everyone

Social media allows us to curate our lives for others to see.
We all have that one friend whose life looks absolutely perfect on social media. What we don't always realize, however, is that much of what we see online isn't real. If it is real, it's carefully selected to show off the best aspects of that person's day-to-day life. After all, no one wants to look their worst in photos and other posts on the internet, right?
Instagrammer Sara Puhto is bucking that trend by showing all the ways that people alter photos online in an effort to stop us from being too hard on ourselves when we don't look or feel perfect.