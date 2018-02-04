Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Florida Couple Finds 30-Year-Old Message In A Bottle All The Way From Scotland

FEBRUARY 4, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Back in early September, Hurricane Irma tore through Florida, displacing families and destroying thousands of homes.

Later that month, a couple from Key Largo was walking through their homeowner's park and observing the damage from the storm when they came across something incredible. While cleaning up the area around a fence, Ruth and Lee Heunniger spotted a plastic bottle among the debris. A closer look revealed a piece of laminated paper inside.

Excited about the prospect of finding a message in a bottle, the Heunnigers pulled it out and began reading.

Excited about the prospect of finding a message in a bottle, the Heunnigers pulled it out and began reading.

YouTube / Inside Edition

To their astonishment, the note had come all the way from an elementary school in Scotland. Because there wasn't any sea life on the bottle, they assumed it was a few years old at most.

To their astonishment, the note had come all the way from an elementary school in Scotland. Because there wasn't any sea life on the bottle, they assumed it was a few years old at most.

YouTube / Inside Edition

You can imagine their surprise, then, when after they wrote back to the school’s address, they got a reply from a former teacher explaining that the letter had been written over 30 years ago in the 1980s!

You can imagine their surprise, then, when after they wrote back to the school&rsquo;s address, they got a reply from a former teacher explaining that the letter had been written over 30 years ago in the 1980s!

YouTube / Inside Edition

Trending Now

If You Need A Reason To Cut Down On Vending Machine Snacks, This Is Definitely It

Trending Now

What Was Captured On This Dash Cam Shows Why Properly Securing Car Seats Is Crucial

Load another article