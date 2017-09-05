Ad Blocker Detected

You've Seen Cookie And Cake Decorating, But What They Do With Eclairs Is Incredible

SEPTEMBER 5, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
CULTURE
Sarah Jewel
Sarah Jewel

Sarah Jewel

True story: my mom is a cake decorator.

I grew up with all kinds of beautiful confections in the house, and my birthday cakes had any character I wanted made out of the most delicious icing.

So often when we think about decorating sweets, cakes and cookies are the norm. Some innovative bakers are realizing, however, that the techniques used on your typical fare can also be used to spice up some tried and true classics.

Musse Confectionery is a Ukrainian bakery that specializes in making incredibly beautiful eclairs, like these galaxy-inspired ones.

They've also got back to school specials...

... and the perfect way to celebrate love.

They sell each meticulously decorated eclair in their shop, but if you're not in the Ukraine, you can still enjoy their confections online.

Be sure to follow them on Instagram and Facebook for more of their mouth-watering pictures.

If this doesn't make you want to hop a flight immediately, I don't know what will!

(via BoredPanda)

Eating one of these creations has officially made it onto my bucket list. What other kinds of sweets would you like to see get creative makeovers? Let us know in the comments!

