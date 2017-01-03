Ad Blocker Detected

Doctor Saves Baby Deer With CPR After It Nearly Drowns In Her Pool

JANUARY 3, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
As a doctor, you're used to spending day in and day out saving the lives of others in need.

But once off the clock in the comfort of your own home, you expect to get a break. That wasn't the case for this woman, however.

After discovering a baby deer drowning in her pool, she put her medical know-how to good use and not only pulled the fawn from the frigid waters, but also administered CPR on the lifeless animal. More than eight minutes into the rescue effort, the deer showed a glimmer of life.

After going viral, this brave doctor is being hailed a hero. It's not hard to see why!

You can watch the entire deer resuscitation video here, and don't forget to SHARE this video with your friends who have pools as a reminder to ensure that no people or animals are at risk of falling in!

