When This Guy Ran Out Of Snacks, His Deer Friend Got A Little Handsy

Like 99.99 percent of the human population, this deer is all about that free food life.

When a Pennsylvania man had a special treat for his wild visitors, one hungry deer wasn't about to pass on a free slice of bread. But after devouring the afternoon snack in just a few bites, the hungry deer attempts to go back for more. When he doesn't find more food, the button buck lets his aggression out in the funniest way.

Yeah, I don't think he was giving you a high five, sir.

Let this be a lesson to never mess with anyone and their access to free food!

