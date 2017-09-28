Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

When This Guy Ran Out Of Snacks, His Deer Friend Got A Little Handsy

SEPTEMBER 28, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Like 99.99 percent of the human population, this deer is all about that free food life.

When a Pennsylvania man had a special treat for his wild visitors, one hungry deer wasn't about to pass on a free slice of bread. But after devouring the afternoon snack in just a few bites, the hungry deer attempts to go back for more. When he doesn't find more food, the button buck lets his aggression out in the funniest way.

Yeah, I don't think he was giving you a high five, sir.

(via Daily Mail)

Let this be a lesson to never mess with anyone and their access to free food!

Giphy

Trending Now

Mom Noticed Something Was Wrong And Checked The Camera. She Never Expected This.

Trending Now

He Decided To Whitewater Raft In A Homemade Contraption That Looks Anything But Safe

Load another article