Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Piglet Has The Wrong Number Of Legs And Tails But Wait Until You See The Others

JULY 30, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Weird animals have long been staples at sideshows.

People used to pay to see two-headed sheep and other oddities that resulted from mutations. Farmers who breed animals for a living can see all kinds of deformations and strangeness over the course of a lifetime, but most of us never experience it, so it's sort of shocking and creepy. Whether or not you think it's cool is totally up to you.

In recent months, there have been several different reports of mutated pigs in China, which makes us wonder what's going on over there.

This piglet, who otherwise appears healthy and happy, has two back ends, an extra set of legs, and a second tail.

There have also been reports of a monkey-faced pig, a pig that looks human, and this animal, who has a strange growth on his face. Some say these mutations are the result of too much pollution, while others say it's all a coincidence.

Ugh. These little guys totally freak me out! I hope they live happy and healthy lives...far away from me.

Giphy

Trending Now

These Frightened Elephants Learned That Sometimes The Best Way Out Is Through

Trending Now

Woman Gets Adorable (And Painful) Surprise When Her Dog Sees Her On A Slip N' Slide

Load another article