Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Well, This Isn't What You Want To Happen On Demolition Day. Ouch.

JUNE 19, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
OMG
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

People love watching thrill-seekers perform stunts in videos.

We see movie stunts all the time, and even though those can still be dangerous, they're performed in carefully controlled situations designed to ensure that as few injuries as possible occur. Real-life stunts can be a little more...raw. Maybe it's the actual threat of danger that keeps adrenaline junkies coming back for more.

A recent stunt seemed like it couldn't really go wrong when a man decided to attach himself to a cord and jump from a building as it was being demolished. After all, he'd be above the action, right?

Well, that's not quite what happened. Take a look at this insanity.

video-player-present

Turns out the price you pay for doing something crazy is a concussion and some broken bones. Yikes! Share this video if it kept you on the edge of your seat!

Trending Now

Say Hello To The Newest Members Of This Police Force And Just Try Not To Squeal

Trending Now

Most Animals Are Afraid Of Humans Being Around Their Babies, But Not This Ferret!

Load another article