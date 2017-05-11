Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Festival season is an excuse for music-loving adults to abandon the real world for a few days and let loose.

But cramming so many people into any fairground or festival site is no easy task and things like living arrangements and bathrooms become major concerns for festival organizers. But for one festival in Denmark, organizers have teamed up with a local brewery to ensure that bathroom waste won’t become an issue. (And even if it does, concertgoers will be too drunk to notice.)

Recently, Norrebro Bryghus Brewery collected over 50,000 liters of urine from the annual Roskilde Festival.







Why, you ask? To make their beer, obviously.







Dubbed the “Pisner,” this beer is created by using human urine to help ferment the barley.







The company reported that the amount of urine they've collected thus far is enough to produce nearly 60,000 bottles of Pisner.







While brewmasters claims the beer doesn’t taste like urine, I’m not so sure I would take their word for it. Learn more about the production of Pisner below.

(via Pitchfork)

Something about this story leaves a bad taste in my mouth. Share this outrageous new brew with all the beer enthusiasts in your life.

