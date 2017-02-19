You've Actually Been Applying Deodorant All Wrong...Here's What You Should Be Doing

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

We've all been there: You apply deodorant in the morning, but halfway through the day you get a whiff of BO.

It's totally embarrassing, and unless you've got your gym bag handy, there's almost no way to fix it. Most of us learn that we should use deodorant, but did you know that there are right and wrong ways to use it? I didn't either, but these tips and tricks will help you get the most out of your odor protection and never spend the day with your arms glued to your sides again.

1. When you're in the aisles, know the difference between deodorant (prevents odor) and antiperspirant (prevents sweat).







2. Never apply to wet skin. Most formulas only work well and last all day if you wait until your armpits are completely dry.







3. Don't apply right after shaving, either. You risk irritating the skin.

4. Layering products (even from the day before) makes them ineffective. Deodorants should always be applied to clean, dry skin.

5. Try putting deodorant on before bed, not just in the morning. It will be more effective while your sweat ducts are less active at night and keep you fresh all day.







6. You may not need to apply every day. Some formulas last for 48 hours, so always pay attention to the label.

7. Remember to moisturize your armpits! It seems a little silly, but that skin needs some love, too.







8. Find the right deodorant for you. There are so many choices out there, so it may take some trial and error to match your skin's needs.

9. Know the difference between regular and clinical strength. Most people don't need clinical strength deodorant, and it may be irritating to the skin.

10. Try natural formulas! If you have light sweating or odor, they may be the perfect chemical-free option for you.

I had no idea about most of these. This could change everything! Share these tips and tricks with your friends and family to help them stay fresh and dry all day long.