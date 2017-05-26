Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Husband And Wife Expecting Baby Take Incredible Maternity Photo While He's Deployed

MAY 26, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

The men and women who serve in the military sacrifice so much to protect us.

For far too many of them, that means missing major milestones in their families' lives. When Veronica Phillips found out she was pregnant, her husband, Brandon, knew he was going to be deployed for most of her pregnancy and the birth of the baby. Missing such an important event was awful, but Veronica is finding incredible ways to include him along the way.

Veronica is carrying their first child at home in Florida, but Brandon's Air Force job took him overseas to the Middle East.

Veronica is carrying their first child at home in Florida, but Brandon's Air Force job took him overseas to the Middle East.

Facebook / Vee Godoy

Veronica set up a maternity photoshoot with Jennifer Ariel Photography to capture this precious time in her life, and the photos are totally gorgeous.

Veronica set up a maternity photoshoot with <a href="https://www.facebook.com/JenniferArielPhotography/" target="_blank">Jennifer Ariel Photography</a> to capture this precious time in her life, and the photos are totally gorgeous.

Facebook / Vee Godoy

That's when she asked the photographer if there was some way to incorporate Brandon into the photos. She said yes and spent a ton of time finding the perfect way to do it.

That's when she asked the photographer if there was some way to incorporate Brandon into the photos. She said yes and spent a ton of time finding the perfect way to do it.

Facebook / Jennifer Ariel Photography

Read More: She Wanted Her Navy Husband In Her Maternity Photos, So The Photographer Did This

The result is an incredibly special representation of how a father's love can reach across oceans for his wife and child. They're going to treasure it forever.

Facebook / Jennifer Ariel Photography

(via BoredPanda)

I hope Brandon gets to come home to meet his new baby very soon. What a beautiful family. Share this if you appreciate the sacrifices our military service members make for us every day.

Trending Now

He Crashed His Motorcycle, And What Happened Seconds Earlier Will Blow Your Mind

Trending Now

This Mobile Home Turned Into A Little Girl's Hell When A Sex Offender Moved In

Load another article