No matter what prison, a few fights are always bound to break out.

There's nothing unexpected about physical altercations between angry inmates -- they're just part of prison life. What isn't so common, however, are authority figures getting into brawls while inmates watch. But that's exactly what happened last week at a detention center in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.



A security camera recorded Deputy Jailer Joe Funk and Sheriff's Deputy Clennon Smith yelling at each other in front of inmates before the disagreement escalated into violence.



Things quickly got out of hand when Smith grabbed Funk by the neck. Then the situation got even worse.

Funk was arrested and charged with menacing, resisting arrest, and assault while Smith is still working at the detention center.