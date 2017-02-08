Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

When Jordan Kahana, an avid dog lover, got cold feet about adopting a husky pup, he thought that was where the story would end. Life had other plans.

With his office closed for the holidays, Kahana saw this as the perfect opportunity to take an impromptu road trip. Making the hours-long excursion from Los Angeles to Arizona, Kahana sought out to film his entire journey to the Grand Canyon. In the middle of his travels, he saw two dark shapes stranded in the middle of the road. After getting a closer look, he discovered that they were two eight-week-old puppies.

After rescuing the two pups and taking them to a nearby animal hospital, Kahana made a drastic decision that would change all three lives for the better!

