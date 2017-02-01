A Mom Waits For Her Son At The Airport, But The Truth Behind It Is Heartbreaking

On January 28, an Iranian mother was forced to wait for hours at the Washington Dulles International Airport before she could see her five-year-old son.

He had been traveling with another family member on a flight when he arrived at the airport, where he was detained in accordance with President Trump's executive order denying U.S. entry to all refugees and immigrants from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen. Several green card holders were detained there on the same day.

The little boy probably had no idea when (or if) he'd be able to see his mom again. I think it's safe to say that they were both terrified throughout the entire ordeal.



The child was eventually allowed to reunite with his mom, but this incident begs the question: Should he have ever been put through this in the first place?

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer thinks so. When asked if the detention of a five-year-old was necessary, his answer was a definite yes.

(via Daily Mail)

All politics aside, having to worry about whether you'll see your baby again has got to be incredibly difficult.