Artist Creates Incredible Stone Sculptures Without Any Mortar Or Glue

Devin Devine is a landscaper and stone mason who creates stunning walls, patios, stairs, and sculptures for his clients, breathing life into their yards with his natural works of art.

But what may be even more incredible than the beauty of this man's stone creations is the fact that they're only held together by gravity. He builds without using cement, glue, or mortar, meaning his work doesn't just call for a lot of careful consideration, but clever placement as well. His inspiration comes from a desire to build "in full cooperation with nature," and his art certainly fits that description.

Scroll down and take a look at some of his coolest designs, all of which were clearly made with love.

(via Bored Panda)

All of these must have taken so much time and patience. Check out more of this talented artist's work on Facebook and his company website.