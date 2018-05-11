Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Woman Wants Parents To Ask Their Babies For 'Consent' Before Changing Diapers

MAY 11, 2018
LIFE

Teaching children from a young age about the importance of consent is, well, very important.

That said, many feel one woman is going way too far in trying to make this happen. Sexual consent expert Deanna Carson wants kids to understand what consent means as well, but she wants these types of lessons to start at an age when they can't understand much of anything -- when they're still wearing diapers.

Now Carson is making headlines and creating quite the stir for what some are calling a crazy suggestion. She says parents should "ask" their baby's permission before changing their diaper. Really.

Obviously, your first response, like many others, is that babies can't understand a single word you say to them, let alone give consent.

However, it became apparent that her real point wasn't to elicit a response; rather, it is supposed to instill a sense in the child that their response is an important one and is supposed to give them a greater autonomy over their bodies when they're older.

Still, it raises questions about what the child will learn when the parents change their diaper anyway. Will they be taught that ultimately, their consent doesn't matter?

As others have pointed out, it's clear Carson means well, but there are better ways to teach children about consent.

(via Distractify)

What are your thoughts on this consent debate? Be sure to let us know in the comments, and share with other parents in your life for their input on the matter.

Trending Now

Shocking Video Shows Why You Shouldn't Treat Elephants Like Playthings

Trending Now

A Toddler Could Have Easily Died After He Was Left Unrestrained In This SUV

Load another article