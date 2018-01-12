Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Plenty Of Dads Can Change Diapers...But This Guy? He's Not One Of Them

JANUARY 12, 2018  —  By Matt Davidson  
OMG
Matt Davidson
See more stories..

Matt Davidson

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

I'm willing to bet that if you asked the men in your life to change a tire, they wouldn't think twice, but asking them to change a soiled diaper, and you'd think you asked them to clean up a murder scene.

There's just something about men and changing dirty diapers that don't mix well together. One of my favorite stories my mom would tell over and over again growing up was about how my dad probably only changed a single diaper in my infancy because every time he would try, he'd start gagging and dry-heaving like he had the flu. I imagine the entire ordeal played out a little something like this video captured by one unsympathetic momma who caught her man failing miserably when diaper-changing time rolled around.

At first, Dad seems to be doing relatively okay as he kisses his daughter's feet while she giggles in delight.

At first, Dad seems to be doing relatively okay as he kisses his daughter's feet while she giggles in delight.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

But when the diaper-changing process begins, he can't hold back. He starts heaving all over the place.

But when the diaper-changing process begins, he can't hold back. He starts heaving all over the place.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

And despite successfully removing the dirty diaper, the smell got to dear ol' dad and he lost his cookies all over the tiled floor.

(via Daily Mail)

I think Mom is the real MVP in all of this. Not only was she able to somewhat contain her laughter, but she also caught the entire ordeal on camera for all of us to enjoy.

Trending Now

He Doesn't Use Photoshop, But This Makeup Artist Still Makes His Clients Look Way Younger

Trending Now

Professional Rafter Tries Out A Mega Raft On Class Four Rapids

Load another article