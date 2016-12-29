We all have days at work where we just want to throw up our hands and scream.

Lots of people say they hate their jobs, but most of us are just thankful that we can pay the bills. When I'm having a rough day, I try to remember that things could always be way, way worse. There are so many jobs around the world that I wouldn't want or be able to do, and these 17 are some of the most insane.

1. Brick makers in Bangladesh

2. Electricians working on high voltage wires in China

3. Coal mining in Ukraine

4. Long-distance sailing around the globe

5. Drain cleaning in India

6. Ice road trucking in Finland

7. Washing skyscraper windows in major cities

8. Firefighting on oil fields in Iraq

9. Salt packing in India

10. Diamond mining in Indonesia

11. Crab fishing in Alaska

12. Logging in the Amazon

13. Drilling for oil in California

14. Gold mining in Peru

15. Selling sugar cane in Haiti

16. First response work after horrific natural disasters, like this one in Italy

17. Iron working in Sri Lanka

(via Bright Side and Career Overview)

I don't know if I'd be able to last an hour, let alone a lifetime, working in these conditions.