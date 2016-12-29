Ad Blocker Detected

It Could Always Be Worse -- Check Out These 17 Difficult Jobs From Around The World

DECEMBER 29, 2016  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
CULTURE
Sarah Gzemski
Sarah Gzemski

We all have days at work where we just want to throw up our hands and scream.

Lots of people say they hate their jobs, but most of us are just thankful that we can pay the bills. When I'm having a rough day, I try to remember that things could always be way, way worse. There are so many jobs around the world that I wouldn't want or be able to do, and these 17 are some of the most insane.

1. Brick makers in Bangladesh

Brick makers in Bangladesh

Getty Images

2. Electricians working on high voltage wires in China

Electricians working on high voltage wires in China

Getty Images

3. Coal mining in Ukraine

Coal mining in Ukraine

Getty Images

4. Long-distance sailing around the globe

Long-distance sailing around the globe

Getty Images

5. Drain cleaning in India

Drain cleaning in India

Getty Images

6. Ice road trucking in Finland

Ice road trucking in Finland

Getty Images

7. Washing skyscraper windows in major cities

Washing skyscraper windows in major cities

Flickr / Remko Tanis

8. Firefighting on oil fields in Iraq

Firefighting on oil fields in Iraq

Getty Images

9. Salt packing in India

Salt packing in India

Getty Images

10. Diamond mining in Indonesia

Diamond mining in Indonesia

Getty Images

11. Crab fishing in Alaska

Crab fishing in Alaska

Getty Images

12. Logging in the Amazon

Logging in the Amazon

Flickr / Helen Habgood

13. Drilling for oil in California

Drilling for oil in California

Getty Images

14. Gold mining in Peru

Gold mining in Peru

Getty Images

15. Selling sugar cane in Haiti

Selling sugar cane in Haiti

Getty Images

16. First response work after horrific natural disasters, like this one in Italy

First response work after horrific natural disasters, like this one in Italy

Getty Images

17. Iron working in Sri Lanka

Iron working in Sri Lanka

Getty Images

(via Bright Side and Career Overview)

I don't know if I'd be able to last an hour, let alone a lifetime, working in these conditions. Which would you like to try? SHARE to raise awareness about these difficult and dangerous jobs that make the world go 'round.

