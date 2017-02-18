Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Is What Happened When I Discovered Digital Art And It Revived The Artist In Me

FEBRUARY 18, 2017
CULTURE

By Ali Shimhaq - Community Member

I discovered digital art around three years back when one of my friends lent me his graphics tablet in exchange for my headphones. At the time, I had already given up on ever drawing again, uninspired and thinking that I could never improve. After picking up the tablet, I discovered that digital art really was my true calling.

Since I was never taught professionally in the arts, everything I know I learned through tutorials and videos online.

Since I was never taught professionally in the arts, everything I know I learned through tutorials and videos online.

Ali Shimhaq

Ali Shimhaq

I spent countless hours looking through these, practicing them on my own and learning new things in the process.

I spent countless hours looking through these, practicing them on my own and learning new things in the process.

Ali Shimhaq

Ali Shimhaq

Today when I look back, picking up that tablet is one of the best decisions I've ever made, and I still know there's room for improvement.

Today when I look back, picking up that tablet is one of the best decisions I've ever made, and I still know there's room for improvement.

Ali Shimhaq

Ali Shimhaq

I keep my habit of going through tutorials and different videos as well as analyzing artworks of my favorite artists to keep myself inspired and hopefully help inspire others on my own.

I keep my habit of going through tutorials and different videos as well as analyzing artworks of my favorite artists to keep myself inspired and hopefully help inspire others on my own.

Ali Shimhaq

To see more work and to get in touch, follow me on Instagram. Drop by and say hello! You can find prints and more on my Society6 page.

To see more work and to get in touch, follow me on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/shimhaq98/" target="_blank">Instagram</a>. Drop by and say hello! You can find prints and more on my <a href="https://society6.com/shimhaq98" target="_blank">Society6 page</a>.

Ali Shimhaq

This post was created by a member of our community. If you'd like to write for ViralNova just click here!

Trending Now

The Night Before Valentine's Day, This Woman Brutally Killed Her Ex-Boyfriend

Trending Now

These 22 Kids Gave The Funniest Answers On Their Homework Assignments -- LOL

This Snake Swallowed A Tennis Ball...How They Got It Out Is Sheer Horror

Scientists Just Discovered Something Shocking On A Planet We Found Long Ago

She Disappeared In The Night 17 Years Ago, But Her Family Still Holds Out Hope
Submit Content

Load another article