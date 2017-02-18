This Is What Happened When I Discovered Digital Art And It Revived The Artist In Me

By Ali Shimhaq - Community Member

I discovered digital art around three years back when one of my friends lent me his graphics tablet in exchange for my headphones. At the time, I had already given up on ever drawing again, uninspired and thinking that I could never improve. After picking up the tablet, I discovered that digital art really was my true calling.

Since I was never taught professionally in the arts, everything I know I learned through tutorials and videos online.













I spent countless hours looking through these, practicing them on my own and learning new things in the process.













Today when I look back, picking up that tablet is one of the best decisions I've ever made, and I still know there's room for improvement.













I keep my habit of going through tutorials and different videos as well as analyzing artworks of my favorite artists to keep myself inspired and hopefully help inspire others on my own.







To see more work and to get in touch, follow me on Instagram. Drop by and say hello! You can find prints and more on my Society6 page.







