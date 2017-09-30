Watching This Little Girl Try To Use A Gameboy Will Make You Feel Ancient

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Kids these days have absolutely incredible technology available to them from the time they're old enough to play with toys, many of which are more high tech than the first cell phones.

Back in my day, my green Gameboy Color went with me everywhere. And really, if your thumbs weren’t going numb from playing Mario Kart or Crash Bandicoot, then were you really even a gamer? If I’m being totally honest, I still bring out the old Gameboy and play for hours on end just for that overwhelming feeling of nostalgia. Today's kiddos, however, find the classic device a little confusing. Just ask this girl.

"Buttons? WTF are buttons?"

But the Gameboy isn’t the only gadget that will have today’s kids scratching their heads. Watch as these little ones effortlessly make you feel like you're four million years old.

If anyone needs me, I'll be standing in the mirror and checking for gray hairs. Yikes.

