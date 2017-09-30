Ad Blocker Detected

Watching This Little Girl Try To Use A Gameboy Will Make You Feel Ancient

SEPTEMBER 30, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
SCIENCE
Kids these days have absolutely incredible technology available to them from the time they're old enough to play with toys, many of which are more high tech than the first cell phones.

Back in my day, my green Gameboy Color went with me everywhere. And really, if your thumbs weren’t going numb from playing Mario Kart or Crash Bandicoot, then were you really even a gamer? If I’m being totally honest, I still bring out the old Gameboy and play for hours on end just for that overwhelming feeling of nostalgia. Today's kiddos, however, find the classic device a little confusing. Just ask this girl.

"Buttons? WTF are buttons?"

But the Gameboy isn’t the only gadget that will have today’s kids scratching their heads. Watch as these little ones effortlessly make you feel like you're four million years old.

video-player-present

If anyone needs me, I'll be standing in the mirror and checking for gray hairs. Yikes.

