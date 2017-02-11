Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Woman Went Through Chemo And Didn't Lose A Single Hair -- Here's How

FEBRUARY 11, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
SCIENCE

If you have cancer, there are so many things that are out of your control. However, thanks to a revolutionary cap, losing your hair during chemotherapy doesn't have to be one of them.

A few years ago, Donna Tookes was diagnosed with breast cancer. Immediately, she says she envisioned herself without her signature white hair. It was a hard pill to swallow, but there didn't seem to be any other choice.

Her husband, Darryl, began researching Donna's illness. Once he was confident that her cancer was treatable, he turned his attention to saving her beautiful hair. The couple decided to take a chance on DigniCap, which claimed to be able to save at least half of a cancer patient's hair during chemotherapy.

The cap works by cooling the scalp to 37 degrees during chemotherapy. As Donna reports, she didn't lose a single strand of hair during her treatments.

video-player-present

Read More: Genetically Modified Cells Sound Scary, But They Just Saved Two Babies From Cancer

To learn more about DigniCap, check out their website and Facebook page. And don't forget to share this revolutionary invention with your friends and family!

Trending Now

Your Toilet Isn't The Most Bacteria-Covered Thing In Your Bathroom -- This Is

Trending Now

When Their House Was On Fire, This Mom Did Something So Selfless To Save Her Child
Submit Content

Load another article