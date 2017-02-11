This Woman Went Through Chemo And Didn't Lose A Single Hair -- Here's How

If you have cancer, there are so many things that are out of your control. However, thanks to a revolutionary cap, losing your hair during chemotherapy doesn't have to be one of them.

A few years ago, Donna Tookes was diagnosed with breast cancer. Immediately, she says she envisioned herself without her signature white hair. It was a hard pill to swallow, but there didn't seem to be any other choice.

Her husband, Darryl, began researching Donna's illness. Once he was confident that her cancer was treatable, he turned his attention to saving her beautiful hair. The couple decided to take a chance on DigniCap, which claimed to be able to save at least half of a cancer patient's hair during chemotherapy.

The cap works by cooling the scalp to 37 degrees during chemotherapy. As Donna reports, she didn't lose a single strand of hair during her treatments.

