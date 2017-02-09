Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

We don't often hear about the incredible people who dedicate their lives to helping the homeless population.

It's a difficult job, and the heroes who step up to the plate are largely unrecognized. Lolly Galvin, the founder of the Dignity Project, has been working for years to bring basic supplies to the people experiencing homelessness in Philadelphia. She also does her best to give them dignity through haircuts and other small things that many of us take for granted.

Lolly met homeless veteran John Lochlan one day and offered him a haircut. He was standoffish at first because he no longer believed people would really help him, but their friendship grew.

Watch below to see how Lolly eventually saved John's life.

(via LittleThings)

John is off the streets now, and Lolly is continuing to help others. If you're inspired by their story, consider giving to the Dignity Project, and don't forget to share this with others.