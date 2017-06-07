Ad Blocker Detected

When They Questioned His Military Record, This Man Did Something Truly Horrific

JUNE 7, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
When 21-year-old Marina Volk went to a dinner party in Tver, Russia, she had no idea that she would be the only survivor of a massacre carried out by 45-year-old Sergey Yegorov.

The only reason she's alive today is because when Yegorov used a semi automatic shotgun to murder the 10 other people there, including her boyfriend, 34-year-old Vyacheslav Savelyev, she hid under a duvet and called the police. Nine people were killed.

Eleven people in total attended the dinner party, including Yegorov, Volk, Savelyev, Savelyev's 92-year-old grandmother, 49-year-old Ivan Zagornyan (the owner of the house), 62-year-old Lyudmila Vysotskaya, 50-year-old Alexander Redin, 45-year-old Pavel Smirnova, 48-year-old Vera Smirnova, Oleg Demchenko, and Svetlana Sorokina.

When police later caught Yegorov and asked why he gunned down all these people, he said, "I killed all of them because they said that I had never served in the air assault forces. I told them that I did serve but they were laughing at me."

Yegorov had been drunk when the dinner guests began questioning whether he'd ever actually served in the army and if he was a "real man." That's when he left the table, grabbed his gun, and opened fire.

"I saw him finishing them, heard their last gasps for air. Then he was washing [his] hands. I heard it all," Volk said.

Yegorov reportedly tried to force his final victim to dig her own grave, then shot her point blank when she refused and placed her body in the trunk of a nearby car.

Police filmed the crime scene after detaining Yegorov in the disturbing video below. Watch at your own risk because it contains graphic and grisly images.

(via Daily Mail)

According to Vadim Levshin, regional spokesperson for the Russian Interior Ministry, Yegorov had never served in the army. The case is still under open investigation. Share to show support for the victims who tragically lost their lives and the families they were forced to leave behind.

