This Couple Recreated Your Favorite Scene From 'Dirty Dancing' And It Is Incredible

JANUARY 17, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

The final dance number in "Dirty Dancing" is totally epic and way above my skill level.

A guy named Richie Guarini had never taken a dance lesson in his life when his then-fiancée Lindsay Pergola asked him if he would help her perform the dance to "Time of My Life" at their wedding reception. The couple practiced several times a week for a month leading up to the wedding, and when they broke out their epic first dance, guests were shocked and amazed.

Look at that commitment! Those dance lessons really paid off.

Teamwork is one of the most important things in marriage, and it looks like these two have it down. Simply amazing. SHARE their incredible first dance with the people you know who love "Dirty Dancing" or simply have the best moves.

