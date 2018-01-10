Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Pizza Hut Employee Fired After Following Customers' Lewd Request

JANUARY 10, 2018  —  By Matt Davidson  
OMG
Matt Davidson
See more stories..

Matt Davidson

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It goes without saying that one of the main reasons that pizza delivery is the best last-minute dinner option is the seemingly endless possibilities.

No matter your pizza place of choice, there's so many mixtures of ingredients and crazy combinations that should satisfy just about anyone. But if you're a picky eater, there's usually a suggestions box for each order that allows you to communicate directly with the store to ensure everything is just as you expected. However, it's this sneaky suggestions box that recently got a Virginia Pizza Hut delivery girl fired for following through with the family's crazy request.

It might seem like a strange request, but when one Pizza Hut employee received a request to write a dirty joke on the inside of the pizza box, she naively gave the customer what they wanted. Unbeknownst to both the pizza delivery driver and the recipient of the pizza, the strange request was the cruel joke of the mom's two young boys. Here's what it said: "What do a pizza delivery driver and a gynecologist have in common? They both have to smell it, but neither of them gets to eat it."

It might seem like a strange request, but when one Pizza Hut employee received a request to write a dirty joke on the inside of the pizza box, she naively gave the customer what they wanted. Unbeknownst to both the pizza delivery driver and the recipient of the pizza, the strange request was the cruel joke of the mom's two young boys. Here's what it said: "What do a pizza delivery driver and a gynecologist have in common? They both have to smell it, but neither of them gets to eat it."

Twitter / Q McCray

Without all the details of the incident at her disposal at the time, it comes as no surprise that mom took to social media to share her disgust at the driver's crude joke. The local Pizza Hut store heard about the incident and promptly fired the delivery driver.

After the story went viral, people took the side of the delivery driver and the hashtag #justiceforpizzagirl instantly started trending.

Trending Now

All Kinds Of Things Get Mailed, But They Were Stunned When They Saw This Package

Trending Now

This Pilot's Secret Life Was Revealed When Police Found Three Murdered Women

Load another article