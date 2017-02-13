These Two Cat Siblings Are Adorable, But There's Something That Makes Them Unique

I love hearing stories about pet siblings because they're just too cute to handle.

We love our animals so much, and even if they're not too keen on each other at first introduction, they often grow to love each other, too. Able and Fin Fin, two disabled cats, are a prime example of how best friends can improve our pets' quality of life.

Able's front legs were amputated after they were paralyzed, and Fin Fin's back legs are also paralyzed. They have a similar disability on opposite ends.

But they never let anything slow them down. They love to run and play with each other. They're so cute, in fact, that we've even written about them before!

They can navigate obstacles like stairs with expert ease. Look at them go!

And the two always find time to cuddle and love each other, no matter what.

If you can't get enough of these cuties and their adventures, go check them out on Instagram.

(via BoredPanda)

I could watch their adorable videos all day long. They're just so inspirational! Be sure to share this story with all the animal lovers in your life.