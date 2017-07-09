This Is Not What You Want To Hear From Your Son When You Tell Him A Baby's Coming

Revealing to your son or daughter that another sibling is on the way should be a joyous announcement for all those involved...the keyword here being "should."
Unfortunately for little Carson, he wasn’t so accepting of his parents’ comment that a new sibling would soon be here. Carson had come to enjoy being the youngest child and stealing all the attention away from his older brother. The coming of a new baby meant that he’d soon become the middle child and he simply wasn’t having any of that.
Upon hearing the news that mommy had a baby in her tummy, Carson went through what appears to be the 12 stages of grief. We hear you, buddy.