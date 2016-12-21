When it comes to food, I'm more than happy to sit back and let someone else do the cooking.

While my culinary skills aren't all that bad, they're definitely not the best, either. I've always been afraid that any meals I make will be so gross that they'll cause my loved ones to become physically ill. Fortunately, this hasn't happened yet. It's too bad this lady can't say the same.

During a week when several Global News Calgary anchors were sharing holiday treats with each other, traffic reporter Leslie Horton decided to bring them some of her homemade artichoke dip. They were a little worried that it wouldn't taste right...and their suspicions were confirmed when they took a bite.



Horton now knows that using pickled artichokes in artichoke dip is a really bad idea.

It's a good thing she took their reactions in stride -- I'd be mortified if my food was ridiculed on live television! Share this hilarious cooking fail with others to give them some laughs.