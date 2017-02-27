Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

There are some pretty amazing fish tanks in the world.

There's actually a whole show about the creation of custom, elaborate tanks, and it's fascinating to watch. But even if you're not a fish tank expert, with a little bit of imagination and elbow grease, you can turn a mundane object into a stylish home that's perfect for your fishy friends.

Imgur user lavalumpme works in an appliance store, and after he successfully turned a washing machine into a fish tank, he decided to convert something else into a tank: a dishwasher.

It seems like an expensive thing to tear up, but many appliance stores get items that are too damaged to sell -- they can get dishwashers that are in this condition for as low as $5.







After taking the door off and removing the wiring, the first major step was to measure for an acrylic window that the fish would be seen through. This was the most precise work of the build.







It was important to put a curve in the cardboard template, since that's how the window would be. To make tiny changes, he used a razor blade and a sanding stone.







Once the acrylic arrived, he buffed the edges.







Then, he coated the inside of the dishwasher with silicone, ensuring that it was a type that wouldn't carry bacteria that would harm the fish.







Some of the interior shelves had to be cut down, so silicone was added to the exposed metal to prevent rust and sharp surfaces.







They knew that the weight of the water would cause the front to sag a bit, so they bought aluminum trim and secured a piece of it to the front base to provide support.







Here's a look at the aluminum trim piece bolted in.







The DIY master wanted to cover up the hinges left behind from the old door, so he commissioned a metal plate that read "America," the theme of the tank.







The top had to be cut to allow for feeding, but he notes that it was important to keep a wide border to ensure structural integrity.







He built a frame for the tank out of wood, which he calls "ugly, but effective." Later, others helped him spruce it up with a flag to fit the theme.







Finally, the acrylic was installed. It was all coming together!







He added the water, then finished the project off with some LED lights for pizzazz.







And here's the completed product! He hopes this will inspire other appliance stores to follow in his footsteps.







Oh, and something else that's really cool about this fish tank? Kids look at it instead of slamming the appliance doors, making all adults in the store much happier.







You can check out the full DIY guide here, and be sure to share this project with all the crafters and builders in your life!