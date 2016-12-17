Ad Blocker Detected

Dishwasher Cooking Isn't New, But Making A Steak In There? Crazy!

DECEMBER 17, 2016  —  By Hannah Austin
CULTURE

By now, you've probably heard about dishwasher cooking. From veggies to grains to desserts, people have made all sorts of delicious foods in this appliance, but cooking something like steak in it would never work...would it?

Recently, the YouTubers behind COOK WITHMEAT decided to test out dishwasher cooking by preparing a nice, juicy ribeye. When I saw what they had in mind, I couldn't believe that they were going to waste such a delicious cut of meat! Once they sliced into the finished product, however, I was a complete believer.

Skeptical? Just wait until you see what they pull out of their dishwasher at the end of a 90-minute wash cycle.

