911 Dispatcher Gets A Call About A House Fire...Then Realizes It's Her Daughter

Over the past year, emergency dispatcher Layla Wray has remained calm and collected while dealing with a wide array of phone calls that have come in to the dispatch center she works at in Madison County, Texas.

Recently, one call hit very close to home, as Wray's daughter Cassidy called in to report that their house was on fire. Wray quickly alerted firefighters and did her best to calm her young daughter's nerves.



Fortunately, Wray's husband, children, and pet dog were all able to escape the fire unharmed. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, though, the home was deemed a total loss. Many people in Wray's town are now considering her to be a hero for the way she handled the emergency.

You can listen to the call below:

Wray and her family have been staying in a hotel. She's currently taking time off work, but is expected to return soon. A GoFundMe page has been set up by the community to help the family find a new place to call home.

(via Daily Mail)

