What happens when your child outgrows their diapers and finally learns to go to the bathroom on their own?

If you're someone who buys in bulk and you really overestimated the amount of time it'd take to potty train your tot, you can't just throw them away! You spent good money on those.

Rather than throwing extra diapers in the trash, repurpose them. Instructables user wilgubeast shares 10 disposable diaper uses that will have you feeling good about that mountain of extra diapers even after your little one graduates to Pull-Ups.



1. Did your favorite book take a watery plunge? Allow the super-absorbent properties of diapers soak up the excess moisture and save your classics.

2. Running low on Swiffer pads? Clean up liquid messes in no time with this diaper hack!

3. For all the horse owners out there, if your horse is suffering a hoof abscess or other infection, covering the hoof with a diaper will help draw out the infection. Combining a diaper with a hoof poultice will help you create a DIY bandage.

4. By removing the sodium polyacrylate found in diapers and adding water, you can make an incredible DIY flame-retardent gel that can be used to protect many household items from possible fire damage.

5. By extracting the sodium polyacrylate from a disposable diaper, you can make reusable ice packs.

video-player-present

6. Forego bags of sand during your next flood. Using the sodium polyacrylate from diapers, you can create flood-control bags that will help absorb moisture.

7. If you have an extra diaper handy, you can use it to help soak up sweat.

8. Mixing sodium polyacrylate in with your soil can serve as a perfect way to improve your summer garden, allowing you to enjoy a much larger harvest.

video-player-present

9. Adding a mixture of water and sodium polyacrylate to a vase of fresh-cut flowers can prolong their lifespan by a few days or even weeks.

10. Adding water to the sodium polyacrylate will help your kiddos enjoy "snow" if you live somewhere that doesn't get many dustings. Plus, it just looks cool!

(via Instructables / wilgubeast)

